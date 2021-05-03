Senior citizens, people with co-morbidities in Dhenkanal seek COVID-19 vaccine at home

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities have urged the district administration to provide them with vaccines at their homes to avoid inconvenience and life risk for critical patients.

People battling hypertension and other complications are unable to reach the nearest hospitals given their condition and expensive private cabs. Apart from inconvenience, spread of infection cannot be ruled out, said Debadutta Patnaik, a social worker who has a 61-year-old cousin with critical illnesses.

"My older brother is undergoing dialysis and suffers from hypertension and heart disease. He is unable to get vaccinated inspite of being advised to as he is immobile. District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) also denied to send any staff home for administration of vaccine," said another local Mayadhar Sahoo.

Contacted, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO) Dr Sujatarani Mishra said vaccine cannot be administered at home as no such instruction has been given by the government. "We can vaccinate people with co-morbidities even if they are seated in a vehicle on the premises of the hospital," she said.