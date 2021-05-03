STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderstorm warning for Odisha for next four days

The MeT department has issued an orange warning for thundersquall with wind speeds reaching upto 50 km/hr to 60 km/hr at one or two places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to witness increased thunderstorm activity across several districts till May 7, the IMD said on Sunday, predicting a fall in temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next three to four days. 

The MeT department has issued an orange warning for thundersquall with wind speeds reaching upto 50 km/hr to 60 km/hr at one or two places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.

The IMD cautioned that the thundersquall might cause damage to unsecured structures and standing crops.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr is likely to occur at isolated places in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Monday.

It has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts during the period. In the last 24 hours, maximum temperature witnessed a marked fall at one or two places in interior north Odisha and appreciable fall at isolated places in the interior districts of the State.

The daytime temperature was appreciably below normal at one or two places in north interior districts, below normal at isolated places in interior and north coastal districts during the period.

"The thunderstorm activity will increase under the influence of possible convergence of moist and dry winds will likely take place over the State leading to the rainfall activity," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. 

