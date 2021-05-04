Booze lovers queue up as liquor shops go dry in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Long queues were witnessed outside liquor shops in the city on Monday as people jostled with each other to grab as many bottles as possible before the 14-day Statewide lockdown comes into force from May 5.

While several liquor shops remained closed on the day as they probably have already run out of stock, police personnel had to be deployed in front of others like the one at Mancheswar Industrial Estate to ensure people adhered to Covid norms. “I bought seven 375 ml bottles of liquor and will buy more on Tuesday,” said a customer outside the liquor off shop at Saheed Nagar.

Retail shops and stores in the city selling essential items also witnessed a huge rush even as authorities reiterated that such establishments will be allowed to remain open during lockdown. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi urged citizens not to rush to buy essential items like vegetables and groceries.

“Shops selling essential items have been allowed to remain open between 6 am and 12 pm during weekdays while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. I urge citizens to not gather at market places and engage in panic buying on Monday and Tuesday,” he said. The Police Commissioner also said adequate arrangements have been made to enforce lockdown in the Twin City.