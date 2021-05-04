Chief Justice of Orissa High Court inaugurates three sub-ordinate courts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Monday inaugurated three sub-ordinate courts at Sohela, Berhampur and Cuttack Sadar. The Chief Justice inaugurated the buildings through video conferencing in the presence of Justice Biswajit Mohanty and Justice Debabrata Dash.

The opening of the Court of Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge at Sohela in Bargarh district was a long cherished demand of local people. It is expected to help the locals get justice at the doorsteps as civil cases valued more than Rs 50,000 under the jurisdiction of Bijepur and Sohela tehsils will be instituted in the newly opened court.

Similarly, civil cases of more than Rs 50,000 value in Padampur will be transferred to this court. Likewise, criminal and sessions cases of Bijepur, Melchamunda and Sohela police stations will also be taken up by this court.

The opening of the Commercial Courts of Senior Civil Judge at Berhampur and Cuttack Sadar will provide a mechanism for quick enforcement of contracts, easy recovery of monetary claims, awards of compensation for damages, quick dispensation of justice and reformation of civil justice delivery system.