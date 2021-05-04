Experts advise Odisha government to use lockdown properly to control transmission of COVID

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As 14-day lockdown comes into force from Wednesday, health experts called upon the government to utilise the period optimally by strengthening its strategy of prevention and control as per the current situation and planning for future with lessons learnt in the past.

Additional Professor of Community Medicine and Dean (Research) of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Binod Kumar Patro said all testing sites should be supplemented with pulse oximeter for monitoring oxygen saturation and respiratory rate along with sample collection by trained allied health professionals to identify patients requiring immediate attention.

“All patients who have provided samples for rapid antigen test must be informed about the result within 30 to 60 minutes. This will help in reducing the transmission of infection between the sample collection and result period. A 48-hour sample turnaround time for RT-PCR shall be optimal in the districts which do not have the facility while in districts where RT-PCR testing is being done, a 24-hour turnaround time needs to be explored,” he stressed.

Stating that microbiological test (RT-PCR) is still the gold standard for diagnosis of Covid-19, Dr Patro said, “The success of tuberculosis control has been attributed to microscopic diagnosis. The same protocol has to be emphasised among the health practitioners and general public.” The community medicine expert said all Covid treatment centres set up during the first wave of the pandemic should immediately be reactivated and a real time information system be put in place for admission and referral of patients.

“Trained healthcare professionals should be placed to provide care in peripheral Covid facilities instead of wasting time on shifting patients. One group of hospitals should be earmarked as non-Covid hospitals which should follow proper screening protocol for provision of non-Covid care. Focus should be on ramping up vaccination with the provisions of camps at open spaces or schools instead of making hospitals crowded,” Dr Patro added.