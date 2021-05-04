STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Havildar suspended after beating minor for mask violation in Odisha

The minor boy, who suffered serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A day after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy from Sandhakuda slum for stepping out to fetch water without a mask, a havildar of Jatadhari Marine Police Station was placed under suspension by Jagatsinghpur SP on Monday.

The injured minor  | Express

The minor boy, who suffered serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. On Sunday, the minor was going to a nearby stand post, about 1 km from his house in Sandhakuda slum, to fetch water when havildar Bidhyadar Parida allegedly intercepted him and sought to know why he stepped out without a mask during the shutdown.

He then allegedly thrashed him till he became unconscious. Locals reached the spot and rushed him to Atharbanki hospital. The boy was later shifted to SCB after his condition deteriorated on Monday. The minor boy’s father Siba Maiti said his son was innocent and did not violate any Covid guidelines during the shutdown. “He just went to fetch water and police beat him without any reason. He is badly injured and has been shifted to SCB,” he said.

Following the incident, locals expressed resentment at the police high-handedness. They said they are aware of the restrictions on movement during shutdown but when basic amenities like drinking water become a concern, they are forced to step out. Jatadhari Marine Police IIC Bijay Kumar Beck said disciplinary action has been initiated against the errant havildar. “He has been suspended for gross misconduct on duty on Monday,” he said.

Covid testing lab opens in Kalahandi
Bhawanipatna: An RT-PCR lab has been made operational here to enable early detection of Covid cases in the district. A joint endeavour between Vedanta and Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha, the trial run of the lab has been completed successfully and testing of samples has started from Monday. On the day, 397 positive cases were reported from different blocks of Kalahandi district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cop suspension Odisa covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp