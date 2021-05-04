Havildar suspended after beating minor for mask violation in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A day after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy from Sandhakuda slum for stepping out to fetch water without a mask, a havildar of Jatadhari Marine Police Station was placed under suspension by Jagatsinghpur SP on Monday.

The injured minor | Express

The minor boy, who suffered serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. On Sunday, the minor was going to a nearby stand post, about 1 km from his house in Sandhakuda slum, to fetch water when havildar Bidhyadar Parida allegedly intercepted him and sought to know why he stepped out without a mask during the shutdown.

He then allegedly thrashed him till he became unconscious. Locals reached the spot and rushed him to Atharbanki hospital. The boy was later shifted to SCB after his condition deteriorated on Monday. The minor boy’s father Siba Maiti said his son was innocent and did not violate any Covid guidelines during the shutdown. “He just went to fetch water and police beat him without any reason. He is badly injured and has been shifted to SCB,” he said.

Following the incident, locals expressed resentment at the police high-handedness. They said they are aware of the restrictions on movement during shutdown but when basic amenities like drinking water become a concern, they are forced to step out. Jatadhari Marine Police IIC Bijay Kumar Beck said disciplinary action has been initiated against the errant havildar. “He has been suspended for gross misconduct on duty on Monday,” he said.

Covid testing lab opens in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: An RT-PCR lab has been made operational here to enable early detection of Covid cases in the district. A joint endeavour between Vedanta and Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha, the trial run of the lab has been completed successfully and testing of samples has started from Monday. On the day, 397 positive cases were reported from different blocks of Kalahandi district.