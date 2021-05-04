NHRC notice to Odisha Health Secretary over ‘Covid mismanagement’

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The National Human Rights Commission has issued conditional summons to the Principal Secretary of the Odisha Health and Family Welfare department citing Covid care mismanagement and lackadaisical attitude in submitting requisite reports. The Principal Secretary has been asked to appear before the apex rights body on June 30 if the Action Taken Report in this connection is not submitted by June 23.

The NHRC order came in response to a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakant Tripathy. Earlier, the Commission had sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Odisha government on the death of two patients, in two separate incidents, due to alleged medical negligence at the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital last year.

In his petition, Tripathy has alleged that the Covid facilities have collapsed during the pandemic and urged the NHRC to direct health staff to be sensitive to patients and save lives. Despite enough time given to State government for submission of the ATR, nothing has been done so far which reflects its negligence and is a violation of the Human Rights Act, Tripathy said.

