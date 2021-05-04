STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People resort to panic buying in Cuttack as Odisha announces lockdown from May 5

Published: 04th May 2021 09:02 AM

Even though the government claims that there is adequete stock of vegetables, fruits and foodgrains, the rising prices and shortage in stores are forcing people into panic buying | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Residents of the city on Monday resorted to panic buying after the State government announced 14-day lockdown from May 5. While people rushed out to buy essentials, vegetable markets were choc a block. Road traffic too was unusually high as people thronged daily markets though the government has announced that essential items will be available every day from 6 am to 12 pm.

Almost all the markets and streets became overcrowded with people throwing the social distancing norm to the wind. The markets saw sudden rush with people making beeline for grocery and vegetables. At some shops, rice, dal and oil went out of stock in the evening as people bought them in huge quantity. “The stock of rice, dal and oil got exhausted soon as people started buying in bulk,” said Dasarathi Sahu, a grocery shopkeeper at Choudhury Bazaar.

Even the medicine shops also witnessed heavy rush. People were seen purchasing essential medicines and other medical supplies. Some people even found to have purchased oxygen cylinders at a higher price even though they and their family members are yet to be infected by the virus.

Police personnel deployed at the markets were of little help as the shops in the markets overcrowded. The mad rush of people led to traffic jam at many places including Malgodown, Chhatra Bazaar, Chaudhury Bazaar, Naya Sarak and College Square.

Thousands of people congregated at Chhatra Bazaar to buy vegetables. “By the time I reached the vegetable market, there was a huge crowd. Initially, I was apprehensive to venture into the market for fear of infection. But then there was no way. Also, it is better not to step out of the house frequently,” said Deepak Rout, a resident of Rajabagicha.

