Refrain from panic buying: Pleads Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

The SRC said shops selling grocery items, fish, vegetables, milk, food and other essential commodities would remain open from 6 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday. 

Panic buying | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on Monday appealed people to refrain from panic buying and overcrowding shops ahead of the Statewide lockdown starting from May 5. The SRC said shops selling grocery items, fish, vegetables, milk, food and other essential commodities would remain open from 6 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday. 

Stating there is sufficient stock of essential commodities, the SRC said transportation of food items and other goods is also continuing. “Supply of essential items will continue unabated. There is no need for panic buying. Going to crowded places will infect you and ultimately your family”, he said and added such behaviour will defeat the purpose of the lockdown.  Jena said Aahaar centres across Odisha will remain open during the lockdown for takeaways only. Under the Aahaar scheme of the State government, cooked meals are sold to the poor and needy people at an affordable `5 per person. The SRC said educational institutions managed by the Central government like IITs, IIMs and others will be allowed to keep their hostels open with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

