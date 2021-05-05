Ahead of lockdown, Odisha's Rourkela sees acute shortage of potatoes due to panic buying

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the fortnight lockdown starting Wednesday, Rourkela city on Tuesday saw acute shortage of potatoes due to panic buying. Although the district administration clarified that supply and delivery of essential commodities and services would be allowed from 6 am to 12 pm, people crowded markets to purchase grocery and vegetables on the day.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan exhorted people to curb unnecessary travel and help the administration in breaking the chain of infection. Stating that Covid testing will continue during the lockdown, he said it will be increased in days to come. Assuring people that there is surplus oxygen in Sundargarh, he said there is nothing to panic and the administration is prepared to face the worst case scenario.

The Collector said dedicated phone numbers have been activated for availability of grocery items and vegetables in Bonai subdivision and similar arrangements would be put in place for Rourkela city and Sundargarh town. With little respite in emergence of new infections in the second wave of Covid-19, Sundargarh district on Tuesday reported 636 new cases including 306 from Rourkela city. A day before on Monday, the district had reported 593 cases including 316 from Rourkela. Around 781 patients recovered on Tuesday and it was for the second time since April 9 that single day recovery surpassed daily cases.