Concerns among Rairangpur residents grow as admin has not set up designated crematoria to conduct funerals

BARIPADA: With increase in Covid-related deaths in the district, resentment is brewing among residents of Rairangpur municipality in Mayurbhanj as the administration is yet to set up designated crematoria to conduct the last rites of bodies of infected patients.

Locals blamed the authorities and tehsildar for delay in setting up of a crematorium protesting cremation in open fields despite availability of spaces near forest areas and river/canal banks. The resentment took an extreme turn when administration cremated bodies in places close to human settlement like Gambhari bridge, between Rairangpur-Bahalda at Dubulabedha and Champa Buda forest.

Earlier, bodies of some Covid patients were detained for several hours at Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital due to lack of arrangement for a cremation place. Yaduram Hansdah, an infected patient who died undergoing treatment at the hospital was detained for nearly 30 hours inside an ambulance as there was no place earmarked for cremation.

He was later cremated near Gambharia bridge. “The municipality should select an isolated place far away from human habitat for cremation of covid infected bodies as it is creating panic among locals,” said Ratan Singh, a resident.

Sub-Collector Dharmananda Behera said administration had selected at least four places for cremation of infected bodies but women in tribal villages do not let the body be cremated in another village due to cultural reasons and prefer cremation in their native villages.