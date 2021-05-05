STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Concerns among Rairangpur residents grow as admin has not set up designated crematoria to conduct funerals

Locals blamed the authorities and tehsildar for delay in setting up of a crematorium protesting cremation in open fields despite availability of spaces near forest areas and river/canal banks.

Published: 05th May 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  With increase in Covid-related deaths in the district, resentment is brewing among residents of Rairangpur municipality in Mayurbhanj as the administration is yet to set up designated crematoria to conduct the last rites of bodies of infected patients. 

Locals blamed the authorities and tehsildar for delay in setting up of a crematorium protesting cremation in open fields despite availability of spaces near forest areas and river/canal banks. The resentment took an extreme turn when administration cremated bodies in places close to human settlement like Gambhari bridge, between Rairangpur-Bahalda at Dubulabedha and Champa Buda forest. 

Earlier, bodies of some Covid patients were detained for several hours at Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital due to lack of arrangement for a cremation place. Yaduram Hansdah, an infected patient who died undergoing treatment at the hospital was detained for nearly 30 hours inside an ambulance as there was no place earmarked for cremation. 

He was later cremated near Gambharia bridge. “The municipality should select an isolated place far away from human habitat for cremation of covid infected bodies as it is creating panic among locals,” said Ratan Singh, a resident. 

Sub-Collector Dharmananda Behera said administration had selected at least four places for cremation of infected bodies but women in tribal villages do not let the body be cremated in another village due to cultural reasons and prefer cremation in their native villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp