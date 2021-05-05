STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaliaboda crematorium comes up in Cuttack

Amid rise in Covid-19 fatalities, the district administration has earmarked the Kaliaboda crematorium for funerals to ease the load on Satichaura. 

Published: 05th May 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:02 AM

Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar and BDO at the site of a new crematorium | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Amid rise in Covid-19 fatalities, the district administration has earmarked the Kaliaboda crematorium for funerals to ease the load on Satichaura.  This apart, the Gorakabar and Kadam Rasool burial grounds have been readied by the administration for burial of bodies belonging to Christian and Muslim communities, informed district Covid nodal officer, Dr Umesh Ray. 

As per the State government’s direction, the district administration has asked tehsildars and BDOs to identify new cremation grounds in areas under their jurisdiction to facilitate cremation of bodies of patients succumbing to the disease. “We have already identified suitable places for setting up new crematoriums at every block as per Covid protocols.

While sites for new crematoriums in all 14 blocks of the district have been selected, steps are being taken on war footing to make them ready for cremation of bodies of Covid victims,” said project director, DRDA Cuttack Ambar Kar.  He said people would not be allowed to cremate bodies of those succumbing to the disease at the village crematoriums. 

Sources said the block administrations are facing a tough task in arranging manpower to make the special crematoriums functional. “Though we have identified two grounds on Mahanadi and Chitroptala river banks near Kendupatana and Sirlo, we are yet to make them functional due to shortage of manpower.

Even as the administration has declared incentive of  Rs 7,500 for disposal of the body of a Covid victims, nobody is coming forward to take up the risky jobs,” said an official on condition of anonymity.  The officials are contacting different agencies and organisations to avail manpower to make the crematoriums functional. 

