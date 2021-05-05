Odisha records highest single day spike in fatalities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the country, Odisha recorded 8,216 more new Covid-19 cases from all 30 districts in last 24 hours pushing the active case tally close to 60,000 in just one week. The disease also claimed 15 lives, the highest in a single day this year, taking the death toll to 2,088. While maximum five patients from Khurda and three from Rayagada succumbed, two each from Kalahandi and Sundargarh and one each from Cuttack, Puri and Sonepur fell to the virus.

Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack and Puri continued to be worst affected apart from the western Odisha districts with 1,271, 636, 447 and 402 cases respectively. Eight districts registered more than 300 cases each and 10 others reported over 100 cases each. After overwhelming the health apparatus in western region of the State that contributes a bulk of the daily caseload, Covid is spreading fast into rural areas which were largely unaffected in the first wave last year.

Nine of the 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh put together 2,968 new infections, accounting for 36 per cent of the tally. It is not only the western districts that the villages are witnessing a surge in cases, but the industrial areas in Angul, Jajpur and Cuttack besides districts like Nayagarh and Sonepur have also been contributing more cases to the State’s tally. The spread in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur is being blamed for the arrival of returnees from West Bengal.

The healthcare crisis in rural areas started compounding as most of the medical infrastructure, especially the tertiary care facilities are concentrated in the cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where serious patients are now heading in a hope to get quality treatment. Most of the fatalities are, however, attributed to delay in getting treatment. Senior medicine specialist Dr Niroj Mishra said lack of awareness and reluctance to testing and treatment make the rural population more susceptible to Covid.

“People with symptoms need to come forward for testing and the government should intensify contact tracing of positive cases,” he suggested. The State has conducted 43,682 tests including 15,374 through RT-PCR with a test positivity rate of 18.8 pc slightly down from the previous day.

Surprisingly, not a single sample was tested through RT-PCR in the worst-hit Nuapada while only seven RT-PCR tests were carried out in Kalahandi, 15 in Bhadrak and 16 in Balangir. With this, the Covid tally soared to 4,79,752 of which 4,10,227 have recovered. The active cases stood at 67,384 and nearly 88 pc among them were in home isolation.