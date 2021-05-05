Once again covid victim refused dignity in death in Odisha's Kundigaon

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Once again, a Covid victim was denied dignity in his final journey by his fellow villagers in Kundigaon under Bacchalo panchayat of Naugaon block. Although some activists carried out the final rites after 15 hours of the victim’s death, the body could not be cremated properly for want of wood.

A 78-year-old villager was found Covid positive on April 28 and advised home isolation. He, however, passed away in his home on May 2. While the victim was residing in the village with his wife, their son works in Gujarat.

When his wife sought help from the villagers to cremate the body, none came forward fearing infection and the body lay in the house for over 15 hours. When Sarpanch Narottam Kandi came to know about the incident, he informed Naugaon BDO Rashmirekha Mallick who urged activists of an NGO Samaj Vikas Mission for cremation of the body. The activists then cremated the body on the banks of Devi river on Monday.

However, panic struck locals when they found parts of the partially charred body being mauled by stray dogs at the river bank on Tuesday morning. Fearing that this would lead to spread of coronavirus, they accused the activists for not conducting the cremation properly.

Secretary of the NGO Sarit Mohapatra said that neither the victim’s relatives nor the villagers provided adequate wood for the cremation which is why the body could not be cremated properly. The Sarpanch informed that he had asked the local health centre sweepers to cremate the charred body parts properly after locals complained but no action was taken. The BDO did not respond to calls.