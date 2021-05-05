STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman stoned to death in Odisha for protesting illegal liquor sale

Laxmi had organised an anti-liquor meeting in Dasarathapur two weeks back. She was vocal about the issue and with support of hundreds of women, held various meetings across villages.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  In a dastardly incident in Dasarathapur block here, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly stoned to death on Monday night for protesting illegal sale of liquor in the area. Police has detained the accused Bijay Jena and three of his family members in this connection. Sources said the deceased Laxmi Jena, a resident of Borai village, was leading an anti-liquor movement in Dasarathapur, for the last two years. 

Laxmi had organised an anti-liquor meeting in Dasarathapur two weeks back. She was vocal about the issue and with support of hundreds of women, held various meetings across villages. On April 21, she had also filed a police complaint against Jena and his family of the neighbouring village, accusing them of selling liquor. However, the local police allegedly did not take any action and asked the two parties to reach a compromise,” a villager said. 

Police said Laxmi was gaining popularity and her resistance to their trade had infuriated Jena and his family and they were possibly on the lookout for an opportunity to eliminate her. Finding her alone outside on Monday night, they attacked her with stones leading to her death.

Laxmi’s family got to know about it on Tuesday and filed a case after which police started investigation. Meanwhile, Mangalpur IIC Asit Kumar Mohanty said a case has been registered and four persons have been detained for interrogation in this connection.

