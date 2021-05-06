COVID-19: Andhra, Chhattisgarh borders sealed to check trespassers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to restrict cross-border movement of people during the two-week lockdown that started on Wednesday, the district administration has sealed borders linking neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said, a large number of people from Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi who work in AP, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are likely to return to their native villages due to the lockdown. Although administration has been monitoring the border posts for over 15 days now to check trespassers, enforcement has been tightened to not allow further surge in cases.

IICs, SDPOs and revenue officials have been asked to keep a strict vigil on bordering points such as Chandili linking Chhattisgarh under Kotpad block, Chatua in Nandapur, Sunki under Pottangi and Bandhugam linking AP.

“Only those with valid documents are being allowed to enter and along with vehicles, movement of people entering by foot is also being strictly monitored by officials,” said a senior police officer of Laxmipur.

Notably, decreased vehicular movement was witnessed on the day with administration tightening guard.

Besides, people of Koraput coming from other districts have been directed to go for mandatory 14-day quarantine as per norms. “We are strictly following all Covid protocols and allowing people only on emergency grounds from AP to the State,” said tehsildar of Potangi, Haripad Mandal.