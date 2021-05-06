No revision of land value  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The market value of immovable properties in the State will remain unchanged this financial year in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to all collectors, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has made it clear that there will be no revision of market value of immovable properties this year.

“The value of immovable properties of all districts as on March 31 will remain in force till March 31, 2022 in a bid to give relief to registrants,” the letter stated.