STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha family loses two members in a week, four more infected

The infected family members - two women and two minors - are now in home isolation, uncertain of what the future holds for them.

Published: 06th May 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a period of seven days, a family of Jagatsinghpur saw its world turning upside down with two of its members succumbing to the deadly coronavirus and four more testing positive.
The infected family members - two women and two minors - are now in home isolation, uncertain of what the future holds for them.

The 79-year-old Chaturbhuja Barik died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, exactly a week after his 40-year-old infected son Deepak passed away. Chaturbhuja’s wife, his daughter-in-law, eight-year-old granddaughter and six-year-year grandson are positive and under treatment in their home.

Deepak, a local businessman, had come in contact with a shopkeeper for storing grains and cattle feed in the latter’s house in mid-April. While the shopkeeper was found Covid positive, Deepak too developed fever, chest pain and tested positive on April 23. Although he was in home isolation, his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the isolation ward of district headquarters hospital where he succumbed on April 27.  

Hearing about his son’s death, Deepak’s father who was also positive, complained of breathing issues and was shifted to the Covid hospital of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) on April 28. He too passed away on Tuesday and the body was cremated in Cuttack by the local Municipal Corporation.

Sarpanch of Tiruna panchayat Nirupama Das said all the necessary treatment is being provided to the remaining four members in the family who are infected.  “There are 20 other villagers here who have been found Covid positive. I have urged the Naugaon BDO to declare the village as a containment zone”, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur coronavirus Odisha COVID deaths
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp