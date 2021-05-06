STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Tough in Khaki but soft spot for needy, destitute

Under the guidance of IIC Prasant Sahu, police personnel are looking out for needy people and providing them food and water packets. 

Published: 06th May 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Aska IIC providing food to a destitute.

Aska IIC providing food to a destitute. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Take heart. The men in Khaki are necessarily stern with the work they do, but they too win hearts for being compassionate and how! In the hour of Covid crisis when sustenance poses a challenge for beggars and homeless people in Aska, the local police have started distributing food, water and sanitisers to the needy. 

Under the guidance of IIC Prasant Sahu, police personnel are looking out for needy people and providing them food and water packets. This apart, they have set up a helpline (9438916721) through which persons in home isolation and senior citizens can seek help with food, medicines and essential commodities. “Anything they want will be delivered at their doorsteps. This helpline will remain open round the clock and people can also call up to inform about any destitute who needs help”, the IIC said. 

Similarly, on the other side of the border, Andhra Police in a humanitarian gesture, arranged a vehicle to carry the body of an Odia person to his native place in Balasore. The deceased Pradeep Gauda was working in Hyderabad.   When the virus spread, an ailing Pradeep and his wife hired a taxi to return to Balasore. However, his condition deteriorated at Tekkali in Srikakulam and before medical help could reach, Pradeep breathed his last. 

Fearing trouble, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle and asked Pradeep’s wife to alight along with the body. Leaving her alone, he fled the spot. A few minutes later, Tekkali Police reached the spot for patrolling and began questioning the woman.  Hearing her plight, they arranged a vehicle to drop  her and the body at Balasore and also paid the taxi fare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus destitute
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp