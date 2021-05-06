Odisha: Tough in Khaki but soft spot for needy, destitute

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Take heart. The men in Khaki are necessarily stern with the work they do, but they too win hearts for being compassionate and how! In the hour of Covid crisis when sustenance poses a challenge for beggars and homeless people in Aska, the local police have started distributing food, water and sanitisers to the needy.

Under the guidance of IIC Prasant Sahu, police personnel are looking out for needy people and providing them food and water packets. This apart, they have set up a helpline (9438916721) through which persons in home isolation and senior citizens can seek help with food, medicines and essential commodities. “Anything they want will be delivered at their doorsteps. This helpline will remain open round the clock and people can also call up to inform about any destitute who needs help”, the IIC said.

Similarly, on the other side of the border, Andhra Police in a humanitarian gesture, arranged a vehicle to carry the body of an Odia person to his native place in Balasore. The deceased Pradeep Gauda was working in Hyderabad. When the virus spread, an ailing Pradeep and his wife hired a taxi to return to Balasore. However, his condition deteriorated at Tekkali in Srikakulam and before medical help could reach, Pradeep breathed his last.

Fearing trouble, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle and asked Pradeep’s wife to alight along with the body. Leaving her alone, he fled the spot. A few minutes later, Tekkali Police reached the spot for patrolling and began questioning the woman. Hearing her plight, they arranged a vehicle to drop her and the body at Balasore and also paid the taxi fare.