OHRC seeks report in 4 weeks on custodial death at Golanthara police station in Berhampur

On the direction of the DIG, a team led by Additional SP P Routray was constituted to probe into the incident of negligence and the possible lapses on part of the police.

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of an alleged custodial death at Golanthara police station in Berhampur and directed Southern Range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi to submit a factual report in this connection within four weeks.

The division bench of OHRC Chairperson Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel and member Asim Amitabh Dash has also directed the DIG to submit the CCTV footage of the police station four hours prior to the deceased was shifted to the hospital.

Ganesh Dakua of Rangipur reportedly obstructed the labourers working at a construction site in the village on Monday, following which the cops brought him to Golanthara police station to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Dakua was asked to sit at the reception desk area of the police station. At about 8 pm, Dakua attempted to commit suicide by using his belt and hanging himself from the window’s grill of the reception centre. The sentry constable and the diary charge officer failed to notice him.

Dakua was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed. Subsequently, a case of unnatural death was registered and the Deputy SP (district headquarters) was entrusted to conduct an inquiry into the matter.  On the direction of the DIG, a team led by Additional SP P Routray was constituted to probe into the incident of negligence and the possible lapses on part of the police.

After the team submitted its report, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra suspended diary charge officer ASI PC Acharya and sentry constable DP Jena for negligence. Golanthara inspector-in-charge was also transferred to the district police office for free and fair inquiry into the incident. Dakua was reportedly an accused of a murder case.

