Orissa High Court for decentralisation of power in education

Justice BR Sarangi said, “Children in elementary schools should be our first concern. When the base is weak, everything remains weak in later years.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for greater decentralisation of powers and active involvement of local communities and panchayats to ensure the required attention to elementary education in the State. The Court said the involvement of local communities and panchayats is imperative because the purpose is not only to have funds but also to spend them most honestly and gainfully with effective administrative measures along with academic reforms.

Justice BR Sarangi said, “Children in elementary schools should be our first concern. When the base is weak, everything remains weak in later years. In half-hearted primary education, all efforts to reform secondary or higher education will prove to be futile exercise.” “Unfortunately, the authorities of the system do not seem to realise this natural phenomenon, because, they themselves have no stakes in this system. They follow for their wards the ‘other’ system of public and model schools which often has a sound basis. However, for the general run of the people, the only resort is the prevalent system run by different authorities, who swim or sink in it”, Justice Sarangi observed.

“Now, the authorities are shedding crocodile tears to have a primary education in mother tongue, but they are granting permission in free hands for establishment and recognition of institutions in other medium, which may be a reason for reduction of students’ strength in the existing schools”, he said. “As it appears, Delhi government has taken drastic steps to uplift primary schools in the Union Territory and that is the best example for other states to follow, so as to keep elementary education accessible to each child having the minimum infrastructure available in the locality”, he added. 

The observation came on Tuesday in a 102-page judgment in which Justice Sarangi quashed the School and Mass Education department’s notification on merger of schools with low students roll strength with bigger schools. Justice Sarangi said, “As it appears, in the State of Odisha, many categories of teachers exist - confirmed teachers, unconfirmed teachers, ad-hoc teachers, tenure teachers, teachers on contractual basis, volunteer teachers, and so on. No other kind of employees or workers has such divisions.

This clearly indicates the extent of regard the planners and policy makers have for education. So the teaching profession is to be taken as a full-time job.” “Earlier, ET and Certified Teacher (CT) training teachers with less qualification were being appointed and they  got their institutional commitment. But, now appointments are being made to different categories of teachers with multifarious activities and utilising them with a paltry sum of money. Consequentially, the objectives are not being achieved. This may be one of the reasons for reduction of strength of a particular school. But this can be eradicated in effective manner,” he opined.

