STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government ropes in private hospitals as vaccination centres for 18+ age group

In a bid to maximise its vaccination base, the State government has decided to rope in private hospitals to conduct inoculation of people aged 18 to 44 years.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries, at the Jumbo COVID Vaccination Centre, in Mumbai

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a bid to maximise its vaccination base, the State government has decided to rope in private hospitals to conduct inoculation of people aged 18 to 44 years. The government will provide both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to the private hospitals and centres for administration to people free of cost. Beneficiaries will have to pay only Rs 100 administration fee per dose as decided earlier by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the hospitals, which were conducting vaccination drive till April 30, will conduct the vaccination of 18-44 age group people. Mohapatra said those who have taken the first dose of vaccine in private facilities can take the second dose in any government facility free of cost. “Now, we are inoculating around 16,500 doses in a day in Bhubaneswar. Once private facilities start vaccination, it will touch up to 30,000 doses a day,” he said.

As soon as the State gets its quota of Covishield, he said priority will be given to vaccinate the young population in five municipal corporation areas - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela, where the positivity rate is more than 20 per cent. On delay in inoculation of the second dose of Covishield, he said, “As many as 17.04 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second dose across the State. The Centre has assured us to send around seven lakh more doses by May 15. We hope the stock arrives as per schedule so that people will not miss their shot,” he added.

Odisha has managed to save vaccines as it has minus 2.7 pc wastage. Technically, it is possible up to minus 10 pc as 11 doses are provided in a 10-dose vial. If the vaccinator correctly extracts each dose into the syringe, 11 persons can be vaccinated from a vial for 10 persons. In that way, the State has vaccinated additional 1,61,351 beneficiaries with negative wastage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin Covishield Odisha vaccine
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp