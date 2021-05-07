Odisha: Locals raise hue and cry over cremation of a Covid victim at local crematorium

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed at Karanjia NAC when residents of Nautisahi and Gadasahi opposed cremation of a Covid-19 victim at the local crematorium on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Badamphar, was undergoing treatment at the Tata Covid Care Centre and passed away on Wednesday. In the absence of a dedicated crematorium for Covid funerals, the body was taken to a deserted place in Ward 12 by the NAC officials for cremation but facing opposition from locals, it was brought back to the hospital.

The body was then taken to the NAC crematorium on Thursday and consigned to flames in the presence of Karanjia BDO, Executive Officer of Karanjia NAC and local Tehsildar. This, however, came to the notice of former councillor Basanti Dash of Gadasahi who informed the locals.

Later, people of Nautisahi and Gadasahi gathered at the spot and protested the funeral of the Covid-infected body at the crematorium which lies in close proximity to the two Wards. A team of Karanjia police personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Karanjia Sub-Collector Rajanikanta Biswal said a place has been selected for cremation of Covid infected bodies five km away from the NAC and work on it will begin soon.