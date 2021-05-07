STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports 10,000 plus cases; high TPR concern 

Keeping pace with the national trend, Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,521 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities pushing the tally to over five lakh and toll to 2,121.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance, healthcare worker

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Keeping pace with the national trend, Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,521 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities pushing the tally to over five lakh and toll to 2,121. This is the second time that the State has reported over 10,000 cases in 24 hours with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 21.7 per cent (pc) as around 48,314 tests were conducted during the period. As many as 10,413 cases were detected on April 30. With highest 61.3 pc, the TPR is alarming at Sambalpur, followed by 59.12 pc at Sundargarh and 37.8 pc at Boudh. 

Odisha reports 10K plus cases; high TPR concern 

The share of RT-PCR was only 2.5 pc in Dhenkanal, 5.8 pc in Balangir and 9.3 pc in Puri. Odisha is among the 12 states, which are now contributing significantly to the national tally with a high positivity rate. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the TPR in the State was 23 pc between April 26 and May 2. 

As per data compiled by ICMR, 16 states have more than 20 pc TPR and the rate in Odisha is higher than that of Kerala (22 pc), Himachal Pradesh (20 pc), Tamil Nadu (19 pc), Bihar (18 pc), Punjab (17 pc) and Jharkhand (16 pc). The alarming TPR notwithstanding, the number of overall testing and the share of RT-PCR continued to remain much lower in Odisha than many other states. Despite clear instruction from the Centre to test at least 70 pc of the samples through RT-PCR, it has never crossed 40 pc. 

Apart from low testing, alleged data fudging by the Health directorate in terms of positive cases has come to fore. As per testing reports compiled by district officials of Keonjhar, as many as 287 people had tested positive on April 27. But surprisingly, the State government announced only 175 cases the next day. While the sharp fluctuation in number of cases indicates ‘data management’ at some level, health authorities refuted the allegations. Additional Chief Secretary of Health, PK Mohapatra said the directorate is sharing the number of cases received from the districts. 

Of the 10,521 fresh cases, 5,945 were in quarantine and the rest were local infections. Khurda, Sundargarh and Cuttack registered the maximum number of new cases at 1,477, 1,186 and 963 respectively. Ten districts recorded more than 300 cases each.  With this the tally rose to 5,00,162 of which 4,23,257 have recovered and the active cases stood at 74,731.

The maximum four deaths were reported from Khurda, two each from Balasore and Malkangiri and one each from Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp