Odisha's Koraput district manages to minimise wastage of doses and administer maximum jabs

The district health department has informed that fresh stock of vaccines is expected soon and journalists will receive the jab on priority basis.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when the inoculation drive is being hit by vaccine shortage across the State, Koraput district has managed to exceed its target by minimising wastage of doses and administering maximum jabs. Since the first phase of vaccination in January till April 29, as many as 2,35,035 people have received the vaccine against the targeted 2,31,300. Sources said the target given by government include wastage during inoculation, transit or left over doses after a vial is opened. 

But the health administration in Koraput has managed to not only minimise the vaccine wastage but also ensure maximum coverage of people. Reportedly, health officials have been reaching out to non-registered people or those in waiting list (aged 45 and above) by taking the database from ASHA workers in the rural areas, and ensuring that maximum people avail the benefit with the available vaccine stock. 

There are as many as 51 vaccination points across 14 blocks and four municipality areas in the district. Koraput has received total  23,130 doses of Covishield till now but had to recently suspend the drive since April 29 after the stock was exhausted. Official sources said Koraput is one of the districts which has registered minimum vaccine wastage and maximum jab utilisation.

Confirming the same, a senior health official, on conditions of anonymity, said, “We are trying to ensure optimal use of the doses across all centres. Vaccination will resume once the fresh stock arrives from Bhubaneswar,” he said.  Meanwhile, the district health department has informed that fresh stock of vaccines is expected soon and journalists will receive the jab on priority basis.

