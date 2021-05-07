STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court to hear plea for door-to-door vaccination on May 12

Sohan Mishra and two others had filed the petition seeking direction to provide them door-to-door vaccination service.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court’s vacation bench has fixed May 12 to hear a petition seeking direction to ensure vaccines to senior citizens with ailments and persons with disabilities, who are unable to approach the vaccination centres. Sohan Mishra and two others had filed the petition seeking direction to provide them door-to-door vaccination service.

The vacation bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray on Wednesday fixed the date for hearing the petition after Assistant Solicitor General of India PK Parhi stated that he will seek specific instructions on the issue raised in the petition.

Parhi said he will seek instructions as to the Union of India’s policy to ensure availability of vaccines and the facility of vaccination to specific groups of people who are not in a position to approach the vaccination centres.

The vacation bench said it will hear the petition in the light of the Supreme Court order passed suo motu on April 30, which had posed to the Central government particular questions regarding ‘vaccine capacity and disbursal’.

“It must be possible to broadly interpret the expression “the underprivileged” (in the Supreme Court order), in the context of issues raised to include those who either due to age or disability or any other reason are unable to reach vaccination centres”, the vacation bench said in its order.

