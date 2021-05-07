STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur prefer home to hospital for lack of services

Even as the coronavirus situation remains grim amid continuous surge in cases,  locals in Jagatsinghpur have expressed anguish at the inadequate medical infrastructure in the district. 

Published: 07th May 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Even as the coronavirus situation remains grim amid continuous surge in cases,  locals in Jagatsinghpur have expressed anguish at the inadequate medical infrastructure in the district. They  have alleged the increasing number of Covid-related deaths can be attributed to acute shortage of dedicated facilities, which has forced even critical patients to stay in home isolation.

If sources are to be believed, seven people have succumbed to the virus in a week but the official figure has taken into account only one. Locals said the government had set up 193 temporary medical camps (TMC) with 4,548 beds across 198 panchayats in the district, last year. But with the second wave, only 30 cluster TMCs with 1,162 beds have been provided.

Moreover, the lone Covid hospital in Paradip which has 65 general beds and 5 ICUs, is unable to cater to the patient load. The ICUs are also not operational due to shortage of staff and ventilators. There are three ventilators for five ICU units. 

In April 2020, CM Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the Covid hospital which initially had 50 beds. It was decided to increase bed strength to 100 subsequently but nothing has been done so far. The medical facility, which was set up at Biju Yatri Niwas in Paradip as part of a  tripartite agreement between Paradip Port Trust (PPT), district administration and the Health department, was a ray of hope for people as PPT had agreed to meet all expenditure for essential infrastructure at the Covid hospital. But their hopes were dashed as patients continue to face bed shortage and timely medical intervention.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bijaya Panda said, “a pulmonologist, a general medicine practitioner and three anaesthetists are required for operating ICUs but here, there is none. Which is why, all five ICUs are inoperational.”Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajkishore Behera said he has met Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on April 28 and urged him to open another Covid hospital in Jagatsinghpur, apart from increasing bed capacity and engaging more health staff. He, however, alleged that no action has been initiated till now.

