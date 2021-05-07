Prices of pulse oximeters skyrocket amid surge in Covid cases

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the district faces sudden surge in Covid cases, prices of pulse oximeters have skyrocketed with medicine shop owners trying to rake profits even during crisis. Sources said, three members of a family in Jeypore got infected with the virus and were advised to monitor their oxygen saturation level at regular intervals to avoid any complication.

They finally managed to procure one instrument after scouting around 20 shops but at three times the original price. They had to shell out Rs 2,300 (Rs 800 more than the MRP) out of compulsion. Similar incidents were reported in other parts of the district as well, including tribal areas.

This sudden jump in demand for the instrument has been attributed to the surge in Covid cases in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda and Semiliguda in the past 10 days. While oximeter was available in around four to five selected shops in Jeypore town earlier, now around 20 shops sell the device to rake in profit.

Medicine shop owners, however, washed their hands off stating they have no say in the fixation of prices as they are procuring the devices from Berhampur due to lack of local stockists. Official sources said that the administration has been monitoring the price of all medicines and devices in these days whenever there was a complaint.

“Strict action will be taken if any specific complaint comes to us over abuse of medical devices,” said district drugs inspector CK Jena. The district recorded 182 new cases (110 male and 72 female across 14 blocks and four urban bodies) on Thursday, all local contacts. Around 1500 persons are being tested everyday at Jeypore DHH and Koraput SLMCH.