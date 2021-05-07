STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tehsildar of Balasore Sadar attacked by family for stopping them from violating Covid guidlines

Anamika Singh, tehsildar of Balasore Sadar was abused and attacked by a family when she stopped them from violating Covid-19 guidelines here on Wednesday night.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Anamika Singh, tehsildar of Balasore Sadar was abused and attacked by a family when she stopped them from violating Covid-19 guidelines here on Wednesday night. An ‘Ekadasha’ feast was being organised for over 100 persons at the house of Ramesh Rout in Hinjili village. Apparently, Rout’s wife had died of Covid-19 in April last week and the feast was a part of the 11th day ritual.

Receiving information, Anamika rushed to the spot and asked him to stop the event as it led to overcrowding and was a blatant violation of Covid protocols. However, Rout’s family members refused to budge and allegedly abused and attacked the tehsildar.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Sub-Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Sadar IIC Kshyama Sagar Panda reached the spot and rescued Anamika. Subsequently, a case was registered against Tapan Rout and another minor for their alleged involvement in the incident and they were arrested. 

Police said Rout had taken permission for conducting the death rites and as per Covid rules, he was allowed to just invite 20 persons for the rituals. However, more than 100 people were found attending the feast.  

IIC Kshyama Sagar Panda said cases have been filed against the two under various sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and SC-ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act. Collector said stringent action will be taken against anyone found guilty.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamika Singh COVID 19 Covid Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp