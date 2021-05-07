Tehsildar of Balasore Sadar attacked by family for stopping them from violating Covid guidlines

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Anamika Singh, tehsildar of Balasore Sadar was abused and attacked by a family when she stopped them from violating Covid-19 guidelines here on Wednesday night. An ‘Ekadasha’ feast was being organised for over 100 persons at the house of Ramesh Rout in Hinjili village. Apparently, Rout’s wife had died of Covid-19 in April last week and the feast was a part of the 11th day ritual.

Receiving information, Anamika rushed to the spot and asked him to stop the event as it led to overcrowding and was a blatant violation of Covid protocols. However, Rout’s family members refused to budge and allegedly abused and attacked the tehsildar.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Sub-Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Sadar IIC Kshyama Sagar Panda reached the spot and rescued Anamika. Subsequently, a case was registered against Tapan Rout and another minor for their alleged involvement in the incident and they were arrested.

Police said Rout had taken permission for conducting the death rites and as per Covid rules, he was allowed to just invite 20 persons for the rituals. However, more than 100 people were found attending the feast.

IIC Kshyama Sagar Panda said cases have been filed against the two under various sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and SC-ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act. Collector said stringent action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

