STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vikash Multi Specialty Hospital in Bargarh to get 100 ICU beds on Friday

In addition to the existing 30 ICU beds with ventilators, the hospital will now have an additional 70  along with 50 monitors, 200 series pump and related facilities.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate 100  ICU beds with ventilator facility at the Vikash Multi Specialty Hospital (VMSH) in Bargarh through video conferencing on Friday.

The initiative is being sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, which has provided Rs 11.50 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund for setting up of the expanded ICU facilities, with support from Dasari Bir Raju and Gunam Ramchadra Rao Memorial Trust.

In addition to the existing 30 ICU beds with ventilators, the hospital will now have an additional 70  along with 50 monitors, 200 series pump and related facilities. The existing ICU beds have also been upgraded under this project. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya besides MLAs of Bijepur, Attabira and Padampur will also be present during the inauguration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan VMSH Bargarh
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp