Vikash Multi Specialty Hospital in Bargarh to get 100 ICU beds on Friday

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate 100 ICU beds with ventilator facility at the Vikash Multi Specialty Hospital (VMSH) in Bargarh through video conferencing on Friday.

The initiative is being sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, which has provided Rs 11.50 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund for setting up of the expanded ICU facilities, with support from Dasari Bir Raju and Gunam Ramchadra Rao Memorial Trust.

In addition to the existing 30 ICU beds with ventilators, the hospital will now have an additional 70 along with 50 monitors, 200 series pump and related facilities. The existing ICU beds have also been upgraded under this project. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya besides MLAs of Bijepur, Attabira and Padampur will also be present during the inauguration.