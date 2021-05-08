STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cremation remains cause of concern for locals in Odisha

Sources said due to the stigma attached to the disease, villagers are strictly opposed to cremation of infected bodies in the local burial grounds.

Cremation

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Non-adherence to Covid guidelines while cremating bodies of infected persons has spread panic among locals in the district. People here have been demanding an electric or gas crematorium for long but nothing has been done so far.

Though the Union Health Ministry has updated guidelines for safe management and disposal of infected bodies, the district administration is yet to have a proper system in place.

Apart from want of space, the district administration reportedly does not have enough funds for installation of electric crematoriums.

Moreover, burial of such bodies has to be 4-6 ft deep and should be cemented immediately but locals have alleged that this too is not being done. They said they are panicked as improper burial and open cremation will increase risk of infection spread. 

Sources said within one week, nine people have succumbed to the virus in the district while the official figure has taken into account only one.  

Recently, the body of a Covid victim could not be cremated properly in Naugaon’s Kundigaon village for want of wood as fellow villagers refused to cooperate.

They later found partially charred parts of the body mauled by stray dogs on the river bank, as the cremation could not be completed. In many cases, family members too are refusing to cremate Covid-infected bodies. 

Realising the gravity of the situation, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has instructed BDOs and tehsildars to form block-level teams comprising officials, social workers and NGOs and volunteers to cremate bodies of those succumbing to the virus with strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Contacted, Tirtol BDO Atal Bihari Swain said a 21-member team has been formed in the block for proper disposal of Covid bodies.

