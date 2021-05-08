STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake COVID-19 testing facility sealed in Odisha's Puri

One Prakash Das, a BSc graduate with diploma in laboratory management, was engaged in issuing false and unauthorised COVID reports to people.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the people of the State are struggling to get tested for Covid-19, emergence of fake establishments have begun to raise concern. Puri police on Friday sealed such a fake Covid-19 testing facility and arrested a laboratory technician in Kakatpur under Puri district. 

Police said a doctor came to know that Das was issuing the fake reports with his name mentioned on them without his consent. The doctor informed the police following which a probe was launched and the laboratory sealed. 

Police said initial investigation suggests the Covid-19 test reports issued by Das are fake and forged. Two rapid antigen test kits were seized from the accused and a person working at his laboratory has been detained for questioning. 

“A case has been registered under sections 417, 419, 468 and 491 of IPC. The source from where the rapid antigen test kits were procured has not yet been ascertained and further probe into the matter is on,” said a police officer.

Das used to charge Rs 400 for each test. In September last year, a 32-year-old man Prahallad Bishi was booked by Bheden police in Bargarh district for manufacturing a fake vaccine for Covid-19.

