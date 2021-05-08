Filled beyond capacity, VIMSAR COVID Hospital forced to return patients

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As coronavirus cases keep flooding the Covid Hospital at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), the authorities are left with no option but to send back ambulances bringing in more infected people. As it is, the district is facing shortage of beds and manpower in its hospitals.

The hospital started functioning with 120 beds, including 100 general and 20 in ICU, gradually increasing it to 225 (175 general and 50 ICU) last month given the grim Covid situation and resultant increase in number of patients.

Still, because of dearth of beds and inadequate manpower, many patients could not be admitted to the hospital and were sent back. The hospital caters to patients from other districts of Western Odisha as well as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Though the government has decided to set up a new Covid Hospital with 300 beds including 50 ICU beds at VIMSAR, it is yet to be functional.

“Frequent admissions is keeping beds occupied all the time. Although work on the new hospital is underway and will take around two weeks to be completed, one of the floors with 80 general and 6 ICU beds has been made functional to manage the inflow of patients,” said Director of VIMSAR, Dr Lalit Meher.

Official sources said around 250 patients were admitted to the hospital on Friday against the capacity of 225.