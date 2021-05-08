STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Filled beyond capacity, VIMSAR COVID Hospital forced to return patients

Though the government has decided to set up a new Covid Hospital with 300 beds including 50 ICU beds at VIMSAR, it is yet to be functional.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As coronavirus cases keep flooding the Covid Hospital at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), the authorities are left with no option but to send back ambulances bringing in more infected people. As it is, the district is facing shortage of beds and manpower in its hospitals.

The hospital started functioning with 120 beds, including 100 general and 20 in ICU, gradually increasing it to 225 (175 general and 50 ICU) last month given the grim Covid situation and resultant increase in number of patients.

Still, because of dearth of beds and inadequate manpower, many patients could not be admitted to the hospital and were sent back. The hospital caters to patients from other districts of Western Odisha as well as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. 

Though the government has decided to set up a new Covid Hospital with 300 beds including 50 ICU beds at VIMSAR, it is yet to be functional.

“Frequent admissions is keeping beds occupied all the time. Although work on the new hospital is underway and will take around two weeks to be completed, one of the floors with 80 general and 6 ICU beds has been made functional to manage the inflow of patients,” said Director of VIMSAR, Dr Lalit Meher.

Official sources said around 250 patients were admitted to the hospital on Friday against the capacity of 225. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR COVID Hospital Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp