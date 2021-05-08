STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Not enough doctors for coronavirus treatment in Odisha's Sundargarh

Sundargarh CDM PHO Dr SK Mishra said 25 of the internee doctors have been sent to Rourkela, while remaining 15 would be deployed to other parts of the district.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At a time when cases in Sundargarh district are rising at an exponential rate, hospitals here are struggling to provide quality Covid healthcare due to an acute shortage of doctors. 

While the 13 post-graduate (PG) doctors of different government Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) deployed to Sundargarh have not joined yet, the response of doctors from the private sector to help the administration in its battle against the virus has been lukewarm.   

The Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department in its orders on April 5, 16 and 19 had deployed 27 PG doctors in medicines, pharmacology, paediatric, surgery, radiology, psychiatry, microbiology and anaesthesia to Sundargarh. But, only 14 of them have joined so far.

On April 29, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had issued an order asking private doctors to join but only five private doctors have joined at Rourkela so far against the need of at least 20. 

All four major dedicated Covid-19 hospitals housed at the JP Hospital, Shanti Memorial Hospital, Hi-Tech MCH and Super Speciality Hospital of Ispat General Hospital, are located at Rourkela.

The NTPC COVID-19 Health Centre, which added 20 ventilator equipped ICU beds two days back, is in Sundargarh town. Rourkela ADM and Incident Commander for Covid-19 Aboli Sunil Naravane said given the increased demand for doctors, the administration is persuading private doctors to come forward in providing Covid treatment.

She said the administration is hopeful of getting services of more private doctors soon.  Incidentally, 40 House Surgeons (interns) of VIMSAR, Sambalpur, on Friday joined Sundargarh to help the administration in Covid-19 management.

Sundargarh CDM PHO Dr SK Mishra said 25 of the internee doctors have been sent to Rourkela, while remaining 15 would be deployed to other parts of the district.

With the total active cases mounting to a whopping 8,674 and Covid treatment facilities witnessing full occupancy, more experienced doctors are needed at these facilities to save lives. Also, shortage of doctors is a major impediment to increase ICU and ventilator facilities.

DOCTOR CRISIS

  • Of 27 PG docs deployed to Sundargarh, only 14 have joined

  • Against the need of 20 private doctors, only 5 are helping the admin in virus management

  • Shortage of doctors is a major impediment to increase ICU and ventilator facilities  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh Sundargarh Coronavirus Odisha Coronavirus Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp