Odisha: BSE releases assessment method for Matric exam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday released the alternative assessment method for annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examinations which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Basing on the teaching activities undertaken and tests conducted at school level, the Board has adopted methods of assessment for award of marks for School Regular (SR) and Quasi Regular (QR) candidates. It will take into consideration the marks secured in Class IX and Class X for finalisation of results.

Each school has to fill up the tabulation register format given by the Board for both Class IX and X wherein marks in each examination conducted (both in Class IX and X) will be converted out of the maximum marks mentioned against each subject.

Marks of class IX half yearly and annual examinations and marks of second, third and fourth practice tests of Class X will have to be entered in the tabulation register.

The Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class X. School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in the examinations.

“Forty per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class IX examinations in each subject. This is required as attendance in class X which started from January 8 this year was optional including the days of practice tests. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class X examination, 100 per cent weightage will be given to marks secured in Class IX examination (both half yearly and annual) and subjectwise highest marks will be taken into consideration,” stated the press release.

Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class X will be given weightage of 30 per cent each.

In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, 70 per cent weightage will be given in the marks secured in class IX examinations (half yearly and annual). For School Ex-Regular (ER) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE) candidates who have appeared the examination once or more than once in previous years starting from Annual HSC Examination, 2014, the board will analyse their previous examination results.

All categories of candidates will have the option to appear offline examination when the pandemic situation improves and its outcome would be considered as the final result and binding on part of the candidate. The BSE has targeted to declare the results by June 30.