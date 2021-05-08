Odisha urges Centre to reduce power transmission tariff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Objecting to the steep hike in the inter-state power transmission charges by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Odisha government has urged the Centre to issue advisory to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to revisit the transmission tariff on the basis of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy.

In a letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy mandate the transmission tariff mechanism to be sensitive to distance, direction and related to quantum of flow, which means the tariff to be based on actual utilisation of the transmission system.”

However, despite several amendments of CERC (Sharing of Transmission Charges and Losses) Regulations, there has been continuous and steep rise in transmission tariffs for states like Odisha, which has ironically got most of the generators inside the State.

“Over the past decade, it is observed that the national average of PGCIL transmission charges, which was 24 paisa per unit in 2011-12, had gone up to 85 paisa per unit in 2019-20 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent (pc),” Mishra said.

After the grid disturbances on July 30 and 31, 2012, Mishra said huge number of transmission system assets was added to bring stability to the system, leading to a considerable percentage of transmission assets remaining idle and underutilised and thus increasing the transmission charges.

Further, cost of transmission assets discovered through competitive bidding are significantly lower than the cost determined under regulated (cost-plus) mechanism.

As a combined effect of huge underutilised capacity addition and price determined through cost-plus method, the annual revenue requirement (ARR) of PGCIL for 2019-20 has increased to Rs 39,000 crore from Rs 9,000 crore in 2011-12 with a CAGR of 21 pc.

In addition, an approach to uniform pricing in sharing of inter-state transmission charges has led to increase in total transmission charges for Odisha, from Rs 179 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 734 crore in 2019-20 at a CAGR of 19 pc, resulting in rise of per unit transmission charge from 24 paisa to 102 paisa. This unfair tariff has become a huge burden on the consumers of the State.

Mishra urged the Ministry of Power not to pass on financial impact of any underutilised infrastructure to the consumers and proposed for funding of the same through some government fund like Power System Development Fund (PSDF).