STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha urges Centre to reduce power transmission tariff

Cost of transmission assets discovered through competitive bidding are significantly lower than the cost determined under regulated mechanism.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Objecting to the steep hike in the inter-state power transmission charges by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Odisha government has urged the Centre to issue advisory to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to revisit the transmission tariff on the basis of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy.

In a letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy mandate the transmission tariff mechanism to be sensitive to distance, direction and related to quantum of flow, which means the tariff to be based on actual utilisation of the transmission system.”

However, despite several amendments of CERC (Sharing of Transmission Charges and Losses) Regulations, there has been continuous and steep rise in transmission tariffs for states like Odisha, which has ironically got most of the generators inside the State.

“Over the past decade, it is observed that the national average of PGCIL transmission charges, which was 24 paisa per unit in 2011-12, had gone up to 85 paisa per unit in 2019-20 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent (pc),” Mishra said.

After the grid disturbances on July 30 and 31, 2012, Mishra said huge number of transmission system assets was added to bring stability to the system, leading to a considerable percentage of transmission assets remaining idle and underutilised and thus increasing the transmission charges.

Further, cost of transmission assets discovered through competitive bidding are significantly lower than the cost determined under regulated (cost-plus) mechanism.

As a combined effect of huge underutilised capacity addition and price determined through cost-plus method, the annual revenue requirement (ARR) of PGCIL for 2019-20 has increased to Rs 39,000 crore from Rs 9,000 crore in 2011-12 with a CAGR of 21 pc.

In addition, an approach to uniform pricing in sharing of inter-state transmission charges has led to increase in total transmission charges for Odisha, from Rs 179 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 734 crore in 2019-20 at a CAGR of 19 pc, resulting in rise of per unit transmission charge from 24 paisa to 102 paisa. This unfair tariff has become a huge burden on the consumers of the State.

Mishra urged the Ministry of Power not to pass on financial impact of any underutilised infrastructure to the consumers and proposed for funding of the same through some government fund like Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Dibya Shankar Mishra
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp