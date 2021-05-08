STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sabyasachi Mishra’s volunteer network reaches out to needy across nation

The group’s volunteers delivered oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients at odd hours in remote villages of western Odisha recently.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ollywood actor and philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra

Ollywood actor and philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Smile Force, a network of over 12,000 volunteers formed by Ollywood actor and philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra, is extending 24X7 assistance to people in distress across the country and abroad.

“I received a request from an Odia woman staying near Surat in Gujarat, who said she and her child needed food as her husband was admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment. The woman was not able to provide accurate details of her address but Smile Force volunteers managed to deliver food at her residence,” said Mishra.

Similarly, an Odia couple staying in New Delhi, which is infected and has a 10-year-old child, was on lookout for cooked food.

The couple which has isolated itself, approached Smile Force, whose volunteers arranged food for the family in the national capital.

The group’s volunteers also delivered oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients at odd hours in remote villages of western Odisha recently.  

As Mishra is flooded with requests from various parts of the country and in order to ensure timely intervention, he has recently uploaded a Google form on his Twitter handle and has appealed people to join Smile Force as volunteers.

In the last four days, 16,000 to 18,000 volunteers, mostly Odias, have filled the form but around 6,000 of them were not selected keeping in mind their safety as they are less than 18 years of age.

“There are two options for volunteering- one can either stay at home and attend distress calls and managing the database, or provide services on the ground. It was very encouraging to find out that over 80 per cent volunteers opted to help the needy by attending to them in person,” said Mishra. 

Odias in the United States and United Kingdom have welcomed the Smile Force volunteers’ initiative and have extended their support to the group. On an average, Mishra is receiving around 300 requests on his various social media accounts.

“The situation is very critical this time unlike last year when many people wanted to return home. This year people are making desperate attempts to admit their loved ones to hospitals or arrange medicines for them. Though we are making all efforts to provide assistance, the success rate is low as hospital beds are full and it is very difficult to arrange certain medicines,” the actor pointed out.

Apart from receiving SOS for medical needs, the group is also filled with requests for ration, cooked food, demand for jobs among others.

“Some of our volunteers are doctors and mental health experts. They reach out to people who need assistance regarding their mental health,” said Mishra.  

As many people are unable to reach out to Mishra on social media, the actor is holding discussions with telecom companies to launch a free helpline number to help the citizens across the country during these testing times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabyasachi Sabyasachi Mishra
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp