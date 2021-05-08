Thunderstorm to lash Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in Odisha for next three days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in 15 districts on Saturday.

Hailstorm is also expected to occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts during the period.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr is likely to occur at one or two places in 18 districts and isolated places in Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Angul on Sunday.

On Friday, Balangir received 25 mm rainfall followed by Angul 20 mm. The Capital city also witnessed drizzle later in the evening.

“Thunderstorm activities are occurring in Odisha due to heating during daytime, moisture availability and the east-west trough running over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh to Assam across Jharkhand and West Bengal,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature during next three to four days in Odisha. The temperature will gradually rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius thereafter, he added.