Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 100-bed ICU facility

The IOCL has contributed Rs 11.5 crore from its corporate social responsibility fund for augmenting the hospital.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 09:16 AM

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed ICU ventilator facility at Vikash multi-speciality hospital at Bargarh.

Inaugurating the hospital developed by Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Rao Memorial Trust in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Pradhan said this facility will meet the healthcare need of the people of 10 western Odisha districts which are entering an explosive phase with test positivity rate (TPR) shooting up.

The IOCL has contributed Rs 11.5 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund for augmenting the hospital.

Under this project, 70 ventilators, 50 monitors and 200 syringe pumps have been provided by the  PSU for establishing the ICU ventilator facility for treatment of critical Covid patients.

“I am happy that Bargarh district has been included in vaccination process by the help of corporates. I am hopeful that apart from government initiative, corporates will come forward for 1+1 vaccination drive. While vaccinating their own employee, they will help the needy persons in getting the jabs,” Pradhan said.

Stating that the TPR in some western Odisha districts is alarmingly high and the number of patients requiring ICU ventilators is rising sharply, he said this CSR intervention by IOCL will further supplement the efforts of government in providing timely treatment to Covid patients in Bargarh and surrounding districts.

He said corporates are also working earnestly to meet the nation’s liquid medical oxygen requirements in this hour of need.

Members of Parliament Suresh Pujari and Prasanna Acharya, legislators Debesh Acharya, Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu, and Chairman of Vikash Group D Murali Krishna were present.

