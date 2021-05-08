Webinar on COVID-19 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: To clarify misconceptions about Covid-19 and vaccination, Kalahandi University Youth Red Cross wing organised a webinar on Friday, presided by Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjaya Satpathy and attended by advisors and volunteers from colleges across Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

Among others, State branch Youth Red Cross Officer Dr Ajaya Kumar Tripathy, activist Acharya Hrusikesh Mishra, CDMO Kalahandi Dr Pratap Kumar Behera, Dr Dinabandhu Sahu and Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Niharendra Panda participated.

The officials spoke on the preventive and curative part of the virus, the misconceptions surrounding it and urged youngsters to be vigilant and spread awareness among the general public.