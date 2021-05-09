STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Community transmission-like situation in Cuttack district’: Official

The district, which continued to witness rise in infections since April 13, on Saturday registered highest single day spike of 1,052 cases taking the tally to 41,378.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district, which continued to witness rise in infections since April 13, on Saturday registered highest single day spike of 1,052 cases taking the tally to 41,378.

The 1,052 new cases included highest 590 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) jurisdiction and the rest 462 from rural areas of the district.

Of the 590 cases, 303 have been reported from home and 61 from institutional quarantine. The rest 226 were local contacts.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said a community transmission-like situation has emerged in the district.

“It seems community transmission has already begun causing rise in daily caseload. The unprecedented rise in the daily caseload in the city and the district might be due to community transmission,” said Ray. 

However, scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research will ascertain whether such a situation has emerged in the district or not.

The surge in positive cases will peak in 5-6 days and the number of daily caseload in the district will gradually come down thereafter.

“It is due to arrival of people from the other districts and neighbouring states,” said Ray.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said considering the surge in infection, the civic body is planning to increase the number of beds including ICUs and HDUs at SCB Medical College and Hospital and rope in private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Around 100 beds with 42 ICUs and 40 HDUs will be added to the SCB Covid hospital, Das said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp