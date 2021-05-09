‘Community transmission-like situation in Cuttack district’: Official

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district, which continued to witness rise in infections since April 13, on Saturday registered highest single day spike of 1,052 cases taking the tally to 41,378.

The 1,052 new cases included highest 590 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) jurisdiction and the rest 462 from rural areas of the district.

Of the 590 cases, 303 have been reported from home and 61 from institutional quarantine. The rest 226 were local contacts.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said a community transmission-like situation has emerged in the district.

“It seems community transmission has already begun causing rise in daily caseload. The unprecedented rise in the daily caseload in the city and the district might be due to community transmission,” said Ray.

However, scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research will ascertain whether such a situation has emerged in the district or not.

The surge in positive cases will peak in 5-6 days and the number of daily caseload in the district will gradually come down thereafter.

“It is due to arrival of people from the other districts and neighbouring states,” said Ray.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said considering the surge in infection, the civic body is planning to increase the number of beds including ICUs and HDUs at SCB Medical College and Hospital and rope in private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Around 100 beds with 42 ICUs and 40 HDUs will be added to the SCB Covid hospital, Das said.