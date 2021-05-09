STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 second wave: Meeting held to discuss Chandan Yatra

Administrator of rituals, Jitendra Kumar Sahu, told mediapersons the rituals would be observed sans devotees along with minimum participation of servitors.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:   District Collector Samarth Varma held a virtual meeting with the senior servitors of Srimandir and leaders of several temple bodies (Nijogs) on Saturday to discuss details of Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (start of construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra) scheduled for May 15 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. 

This would be put forward at the meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog on May 11. 

Chandan Yatra, the month-long summer ritual of the Trinity, will be observed at Narendra Pokhari and carpenters would begin work on the three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra in the construction yard.

Almost all timber logs required for the purpose have reached the yard. Around 865 timber logs of Asan, Dhaura and Phasi are used in the construction of the chariots, added Sahu.   

