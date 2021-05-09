STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid norms go for a toss in rural markets in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Villagers who throng these bi-weekly markets (open from 6 am to 12 noon during the lockdown) for their daily needs report maximum violation of basic norms.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:57 AM

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite awareness campaigns, rural markets or haats in Jagatsinghpur show little respect to Covid protocols, making them probable breeding grounds for Coronavirus.

Nearly fifty markets including ones at Somnath, Dihasahi, Alanhat, kendal, Manadasahi, Allipingal, Peteipur, Balikuda, Borikina, Jaipur, Rahama, Jhankada, Kujang, Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Redhua, Goda, Olara and other areas have been functioning in similar manner, throwing all caution to wind.

Somnath haat, the oldest in the district, is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays and along with the locals, caters to people of Cuttack, Puri and Kendrapara as well. 

The district administration has directed BDOs and tehsildars to monitor the functioning of these haats and ensure proper adherence to Covid protocols but locals allege that no supervision is being done.

Moreover, apprehending shortage of supply, panic buying has led to further overcrowding along with vendors increasing prices of vegetables to rake in profits.

Locals complain that unlike during the first wave, administration has not taken any steps to provide door step delivery of essential goods, compelling them to visit the markets.

Asked, tehsildar of Raghunathpur Rupalika Dash admitted that the weekly haats were held in violation of Covid guidelines and many have been warned. 

