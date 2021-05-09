Covid victim’s body lies unattended 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: VIDEO of a Covid-19 victim’s body allegedly lying unattended in Nabarangpur town hospital with the staff going about their business as usual serving other patients food in the same room went viral.

The video reportedly showed food packets kept besides the body of the person whose mobile phone kept ringing at regular intervals. It is being alleged that the deceased’s family members were informed of the death after a delay.

Sources said the body was moved out of the ward only after the video went viral. It shoeds medicines scattered across the ward. The person who shot it, on condition of anonymity, said the facility does not even have drinking water for patients.

Refuting the allegations, Nabarangpur Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Mishra tweeted that the man died at 9 pm on Friday and his body was shifted from the ward in a bag as per protocol. Upon arrival of his relatives from Jharigam, 70 km from Nabarangpur town, the body was cremated at 12.30 am on Saturday.