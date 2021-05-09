DGP reviews border surveillance in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Director General of Police Abhay took stock of border surveillance by police of Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Saturday.

With Covid transmission surging, the police chief reviewed arrangements at Andhra Pradesh border at Girisola within Golanthara police limits.

Border check posts have been erected at Deviti, Patpatnam, Gopalpur Road, Sitasagar, Khinga Road within Paralakhemundi police limits and Labanyagarh and Rampa within Garabandha police limits, Hadubangi and Sitapur within Kashinagar police limits and Jangalpadu and Binnala within Gurandi police limits in Gajapati district to check inter-State movement of people.

As many as three platoons police force have been deployed for Covid enforcement duty in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. In a meeting with senior officers here, the DGP stressed the need for intensifying enforcement measures, strict implementation of lockdown, vigil at Andhra Pradesh border and restricting people’s entry into the district from the neighbouring State.

He also visited Golanthara, Gosaninuagan, Chamakhandi and Ganjam police stations and interacted with the personnel engaged in Covid duty and lauded their efforts to keep people safe at a time when the pandemic is wreaking havoc across the nation.

Sources said, Berhampur police has fined 8,560 people in the city for not wearing mask and violating social distancing. Since April 1, fine worth Rs 19.39 lakh has been collected from the violators. Two officers of the rank of Additional SP, three SDPOs and 10 inspectors are engaged in supervising enforcement activities in the police district. Similarly, Ganjam police has fined 1,26,486 people for violating norms and and collected fine worth Rs 73,80,500 since April 1.