STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Highest single day spike of 21 COVID-19 deaths in Odisha as state reels under second wave

Health department sources said Kalahandi district reported maximum four deaths and two deaths each were from Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundargarh.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha recorded a spike in Covid-19 fatalities as 21 patients succumbed to the disease even as new infections came down from 12,238 to 11,807 in the last 24 hours.

Health department sources said Kalahandi district reported maximum four deaths and two deaths each were from Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sundargarh.

One patient each fell to the disease in Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nuapada and Puri.

This was the highest single day Covid fatalities so far in the pandemic.

Last year, highest 16 deaths were recorded during October. With this, the tally soared to 2,161.

Of the fresh cases, 6,613 were in quarantine and the rest 5,194 were local contacts.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 23.2 per cent (pc). As many as 50,864 samples were tested including 20,365 through RT-PCR. 

Highest single day spike of 21 deaths in State 

In districts like Sundargarh and Sambalpur, the TPR was above 50 per cent.

While three districts recorded more than 1,000 cases, Sundargarh topped the chart for the second consecutive day with 1,922 cases followed by Khurda at 1,510 cases.

The new infections in Cuttack district crossed 1,000-mark for the first time. The district recorded 1,052 cases.

Among other districts, 560 cases were recorded in Angul, 533 in Sambalpur, 454 in Puri, 437 in Balangir, 428 in Bargarh, 421 in Jharsuguda, 419 in Nabarangpur and 402 in Kalahandi. The State has registered 5,24,207 confirmed cases of which 4,39,322 have been recovered, the active cases stood at 82,671.

Meanwhile, the government announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres will be deployed at Covid care centres.

In an order, the Health and Family Welfare department stated that all doctors belonging to OHMS cadre, OMES cadre, AYUSH, dental surgeons, all PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students along with nursing and paramedical staff are temporarily brought under the State pool for their deployment as per need to different institutions for effective management of Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp