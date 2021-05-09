Odisha: Balangir hospitals face staff crunch amid worsening COVID crisis

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Adding to the already grim situation of the Covid second wave, the hospitals in the district have sounded an alarm over shortage of technical staff and doctors.

Balangir has one major Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital and two sub-divisional hospitals in Patnagarh and Titlagarh towns along with 15 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 44 Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Despite presence of infrastructure and medical equipment, shortage of doctors is hampering the quality of healthcare.

A case in point, Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital requires at least 18 doctors but is presently running with five doctors, of which three are permanent employees while two are on deputation.

Many specialist posts are lying vacant, forcing non-specialised physicians to deal with critical patients or refer them to Burla and SCB MCH, Cuttack.

The administration has reportedly failed to open a Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Kantabanji due to shortage of healthcare professionals.

Reports suggest that 160 doctors are currently on duty in the district as opposed to the required number of 261.

Alongside, the number of ICU beds (which stands at a paltry 40) is also a matter of concern.

CDMO Bhima Sahu said the number of ICU beds will be increased to at least 100 within a day or two.