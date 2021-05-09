Odisha COVID crisis: Highest single-day spike of 341 cases in Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district recorded 341 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike this year.

While 110 cases were reported from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits, one person succumbed to the disease on the day taking the toll in the district to 263.

Even as the active tally has reached 1,786 in the district including 500 in Berhampur city, 161 persons recovered from the disease on the day.

This is the fourth time when the district has reported over 300 cases in a day. As cases continue to rise, crowding at streets in Berhampur city remains a matter of concern.

Sources said owing to the lockdown while main roads remain deserted, huge gatherings can be seen in front of shops selling tea, cigarettes, gutkha and even liquor in Old Berhampur, Lanjipalli and Hillpatana localities.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive was carried out at some centres in the city. Elderly persons were given the jabs in their vehicles.

Health Insurance for district employees

BERHAMPUR: The district administration of Ganjam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICICI Lombard to extend group health insurance for its employees.

As per the MoU, each employee of the district administration will get cashless benefits of Rs 5 lakh for himself and spouse. The cover includes all pre-existing conditions as well as Covid-19.

The premium is one of the lowest for any health scheme and is same for all the staff irrespective of age. Ganjam PD DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said that the partnership with ICICI Lombard will help the employees meet unforeseen medical expenses.

Around 300 beneficiaries have already registered for the insurance cover and 200 more will be covered later this year, he added.