STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha COVID crisis: Highest single-day spike of 341 cases in Ganjam district

While 110 cases were reported from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits, one person succumbed to the disease on the day taking the toll in the district to 263.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

People standing in queue to get vaccinated at a health centre in Berhampur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam district recorded 341 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike this year. 

While 110 cases were reported from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits, one person succumbed to the disease on the day taking the toll in the district to 263.

Even as the active tally has reached 1,786 in the district including 500 in Berhampur city, 161 persons recovered from the disease on the day. 

This is the fourth time when the district has reported over 300 cases in a day.  As cases continue to rise, crowding at streets in Berhampur city remains a matter of concern.

Sources said owing to the lockdown while main roads remain deserted, huge gatherings can be seen in front of shops selling tea, cigarettes, gutkha and even liquor in Old Berhampur, Lanjipalli and Hillpatana localities.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive was carried out at some centres in the city. Elderly persons were given the jabs in their vehicles. 

Health Insurance for district employees 

BERHAMPUR: The district administration of Ganjam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICICI Lombard to extend group health insurance for its employees.

As per the MoU, each employee of the district administration will get cashless benefits of Rs 5 lakh for himself and spouse. The cover includes all pre-existing conditions as well as Covid-19.

The premium is one of the lowest for any health scheme and is same for all the staff irrespective of age. Ganjam PD DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said that the partnership with ICICI Lombard will help the employees meet unforeseen medical expenses.

Around 300 beneficiaries have already registered for the insurance cover and 200 more will be covered later this year, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp