Odisha: Infant rescued by cops after mother found dead  

BERHAMPUR: Aska Police on Saturday rescued a three-month-old baby girl after her mother was found dead in Golapalli village here.

The deceased has been identified as Jhilli Sethi. Sources said Jhilli’s husband was working in Surat and had left two months back, while she was staying alone with the baby in a rented house.

On Friday, Jhilli went to sleep but did not wake up in the morning despite continuous cry of the baby.

Neighbours heard the baby’s cry and broke open the door only to find Jhilli dead.

They then informed the police. Police said the body was taken for autopsy with help from locals as neighbours suspected that Covid could be the cause of death, and were unwilling to cooperate.

“The infant has been rescued by ASHA worker and sent to MKCGMCH for medical check-up through the Child Line. Aska IIC Prasant Sahu said the deceased’s house owner said she was having fever since few days and was on medication. A case of un-natural death has been registered."