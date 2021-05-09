STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Infant rescued by cops after mother found dead  

Aska Police on Saturday rescued a three-month-old baby girl after her mother was found dead in Golapalli village here. 

Published: 09th May 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Aska Police on Saturday rescued a three-month-old baby girl after her mother was found dead in Golapalli village here. 

The deceased has been identified as Jhilli Sethi. Sources said Jhilli’s husband was working in Surat and had left two months back, while she was staying alone with the baby in a rented house.

On Friday, Jhilli went to sleep but did not wake up in the morning despite continuous cry of the baby. 
Neighbours heard the baby’s cry and broke open the door only to find Jhilli dead.

They then informed the police. Police said the body was taken for autopsy with help from locals as neighbours suspected that Covid could be the cause of death, and were unwilling to cooperate. 

“The infant has been rescued by ASHA worker and sent to MKCGMCH for medical check-up through the Child Line. Aska IIC Prasant Sahu said the deceased’s house owner said she was having fever since few days and was on medication. A case of un-natural death has been registered." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp