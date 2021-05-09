STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lockdown: Exempted organisations to issue letters for staff

An advisory was issued in this connection by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi on Saturday.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the movement of vehicles continues to remain high in the Twin City during the lockdown, the Commissionerate Police has asked the exempted organisations to issue authorisation letters for the employees who have been permitted to attend to work at their establishments.

An advisory was issued in this connection by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi on Saturday.

The State government has allowed the IT and IT-enabled services to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent (pc) staff, industrial establishments and its corporate offices with 30 pc employees and private offices/civil society offices with 33 pc staff. 

“However, we have observed that the employees of such organisations are commuting by showing their identity cards and without any supporting document, they have been allowed to work. The organisations exempted from lockdown have been requested to issue authorisation letters in favour of their employees who are allowed to visit the offices for work,” said a police officer.

The exempted organisations have been asked to furnish the list of their employees at the DCP offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp