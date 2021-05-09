Odisha lockdown: Exempted organisations to issue letters for staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the movement of vehicles continues to remain high in the Twin City during the lockdown, the Commissionerate Police has asked the exempted organisations to issue authorisation letters for the employees who have been permitted to attend to work at their establishments.

An advisory was issued in this connection by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi on Saturday.

The State government has allowed the IT and IT-enabled services to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent (pc) staff, industrial establishments and its corporate offices with 30 pc employees and private offices/civil society offices with 33 pc staff.

“However, we have observed that the employees of such organisations are commuting by showing their identity cards and without any supporting document, they have been allowed to work. The organisations exempted from lockdown have been requested to issue authorisation letters in favour of their employees who are allowed to visit the offices for work,” said a police officer.

The exempted organisations have been asked to furnish the list of their employees at the DCP offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.